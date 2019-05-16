Upwork’s Stephane Kasriel on Fixing the American Dream

“The American Dream is Broken, and I think we have a shot at fixing it.”

Stephane Kasriel, the CEO of Upwork, thinks that most work, as we think of it today, is in need of an overhaul. In this episode, Stephane explains how changing the way we think about work can simultaneously give workers freedom and flexibility, enable companies to operate more efficiently, and revitalize local economies all over the world. He also shares tips on how companies can make smart moves toward a distributed work model.

